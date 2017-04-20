Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 20 Apr.20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 05,100 290-357 291-375 Wheat Tukda 20,050 304-435 300-455 Jowar White 385 250-510 325-515 Bajra 0,025 250-315 225-320 PULSES Gram 01,630 1,015-1,164 1,022-1,170 Udid 0,450 0,800-1,160 0,800-1,117 Moong 0,080 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,000 0,650-0,775 0,650-0,700 Maize 012 280-305 272-325 Vaal Deshi 150 0,725-0,890 0,600-0,950 Choli 0,025 0,755-1,575 0,750-1,590 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,900-06,000 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100