Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 21 Apr.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 03,100 296-402 290-357 Wheat Tukda 15,100 307-425 304-435 Jowar White 365 280-510 250-510 Bajra 0,020 225-280 250-315 PULSES Gram 01,790 1,010-1,154 1,015-1,164 Udid 0,400 0,825-1,150 0,800-1,160 Moong 0,100 0,700-1,050 0,750-1,050 Tuar 0,450 0,700-0,820 0,650-0,775 Maize 009 290-320 280-305 Vaal Deshi 155 0,750-0,895 0,725-0,890 Choli 0,030 0,760-1,555 0,755-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100