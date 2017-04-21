BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 21 Apr.21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN9 Wheat Lokwan 03,100 296-402 290-357 Wheat Tukda 15,100 307-425 304-435 Jowar White 365 280-510 250-510 Bajra 0,020 225-280 250-315 PULSES Gram 01,790 1,010-1,154 1,015-1,164 Udid 0,400 0,825-1,150 0,800-1,160 Moong 0,100 0,700-1,050 0,750-1,050 Tuar 0,450 0,700-0,820 0,650-0,775 Maize 009 290-320 280-305 Vaal Deshi 155 0,750-0,895 0,725-0,890 Choli 0,030 0,760-1,555 0,755-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,640-1,650 1,670-1,680 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 04,600-04,700 04,600-04,700 Tuardal 07,200-07,300 07,000-07,100 Moong 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 08,400-08,500 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)