Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 29 May 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 304-342 309-350 Wheat Tukda 01,130 305-390 310-425 Jowar White 140 350-455 280-470 Bajra 0,075 240-286 238-310 PULSES Gram 00,690 0,950-1,070 1,015-1,090 Udid 0,828 0,771-1,200 0,784-1,201 Moong 1,000 0,750-0,930 0,850-1,025 Tuar 0,700 0,700-0,740 0,650-0,779 Maize 012 275-335 280-335 Vaal Deshi 150 0,455-0,625 0,475-0,670 Choli 0,055 0,780-1,851 0,750-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,650-05,750 05,800-05,900 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,600-5,700 5,800-5,900 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300