Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 30 May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,421 305-351 304-342 Wheat Tukda 01,234 305-400 305-390 Jowar White 095 340-470 350-455 Bajra 0,045 220-290 240-286 PULSES Gram 00,902 0,960-1,085 0,950-1,070 Udid 0,435 0,762-1,152 0,771-1,200 Moong 1,200 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,930 Tuar 0,650 0,600-0,700 0,700-0,740 Maize 013 290-330 275-335 Vaal Deshi 140 0,475-0,620 0,455-0,625 Choli 0,045 0,785-1,850 0,780-1,851 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,550-05,650 05,650-05,750 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300