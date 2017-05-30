Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 30
May 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,421 305-351 304-342
Wheat Tukda 01,234 305-400 305-390
Jowar White 095 340-470 350-455
Bajra 0,045 220-290 240-286
PULSES
Gram 00,902 0,960-1,085 0,950-1,070
Udid 0,435 0,762-1,152 0,771-1,200
Moong 1,200 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,930
Tuar 0,650 0,600-0,700 0,700-0,740
Maize 013 290-330 275-335
Vaal Deshi 140 0,475-0,620 0,455-0,625
Choli 0,045 0,785-1,850 0,780-1,851
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,600-1,610
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,550-05,650 05,650-05,750
Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300