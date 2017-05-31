Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 31 May 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,378 300-341 305-351 Wheat Tukda 01,010 300-376 305-400 Jowar White 105 345-465 340-470 Bajra 0,075 220-293 220-290 PULSES Gram 00,870 0,965-1,056 0,960-1,085 Udid 0,750 0,750-1,060 0,762-1,152 Moong 0,250 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,950 Tuar 0,500 0,580-0,701 0,600-0,700 Maize 018 270-300 290-330 Vaal Deshi 149 0,480-0,615 0,475-0,620 Choli 0,050 0,780-1,852 0,785-1,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,450-05,550 05,550-05,650 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300