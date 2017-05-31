Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 31
May 31 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,378 300-341 305-351
Wheat Tukda 01,010 300-376 305-400
Jowar White 105 345-465 340-470
Bajra 0,075 220-293 220-290
PULSES
Gram 00,870 0,965-1,056 0,960-1,085
Udid 0,750 0,750-1,060 0,762-1,152
Moong 0,250 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,950
Tuar 0,500 0,580-0,701 0,600-0,700
Maize 018 270-300 290-330
Vaal Deshi 149 0,480-0,615 0,475-0,620
Choli 0,050 0,780-1,852 0,785-1,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,450-05,550 05,550-05,650
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,200-07,300
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300