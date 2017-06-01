Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 01
Jun 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,270 260-332 300-341
Wheat Tukda 01,160 280-362 300-376
Jowar White 128 280-505 345-465
Bajra 0,080 225-260 220-293
PULSES
Gram 00,400 0,950-1,030 0,965-1,056
Udid 0,400 0,800-1,100 0,750-1,060
Moong 0,300 0,750-0,925 0,750-0,950
Tuar 0,725 0,600-0,700 0,580-0,701
Maize 028 270-310 270-300
Vaal Deshi 168 0,550-0,750 0,480-0,615
Choli 0,055 0,850-1,525 0,780-1,852
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,350-05,450 05,450-05,550
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,700-06,800
Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300