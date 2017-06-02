Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 02
Jun 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,110 275-330 260-332
Wheat Tukda 00,290 290-350 280-362
Jowar White 080 360-520 280-505
Bajra 0,030 210-255 225-260
PULSES
Gram 00,630 0,965-1,052 0,950-1,030
Udid 0,500 0,800-1,125 0,800-1,100
Moong 0,250 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,925
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,700
Maize 010 265-300 270-310
Vaal Deshi 110 0,525-0,755 0,550-0,750
Choli 0,030 0,750-1,555 0,850-1,525
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 05,500-05,600 05,350-05,450
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700
Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300