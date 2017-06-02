Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 02 Jun 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,110 275-330 260-332 Wheat Tukda 00,290 290-350 280-362 Jowar White 080 360-520 280-505 Bajra 0,030 210-255 225-260 PULSES Gram 00,630 0,965-1,052 0,950-1,030 Udid 0,500 0,800-1,125 0,800-1,100 Moong 0,250 0,750-0,950 0,750-0,925 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,700 Maize 010 265-300 270-310 Vaal Deshi 110 0,525-0,755 0,550-0,750 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,555 0,850-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 05,500-05,600 05,350-05,450 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300