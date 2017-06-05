Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 05 Jun 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 275-330 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 290-350 Jowar White 000 000-000 360-520 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-255 PULSES Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 0,965-1,052 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,125 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,950 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,700 Maize 000 000-000 265-300 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,525-0,755 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,555 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,500-05,600 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300