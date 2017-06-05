Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 05
Jun 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 275-330
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 290-350
Jowar White 000 000-000 360-520
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-255
PULSES
Gram 00,000 0,000-0,000 0,965-1,052
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,125
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-0,950
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,700
Maize 000 000-000 265-300
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,525-0,755
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,555
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 05,400-05,500 05,500-05,600
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700
Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300