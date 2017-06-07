Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 07
Jun 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,230 285-318 296-325
Wheat Tukda 00,255 290-345 295-345
Jowar White 000 000-000 360-520
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-255
PULSES
Gram 00,307 0,935-1,040 0,965-1,052
Udid 0,060 0,750-1,070 0,850-1,075
Moong 0,200 0,751-1,001 0,750-0,925
Tuar 0,100 0,671-0,700 0,600-0,700
Maize 000 000-000 265-300
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,525-0,755
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,555
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 05,200-05,300 05,300-05,400
Gram dal 06,800-06,900 07,000-07,100
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,600-06,700
Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300