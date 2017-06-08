Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 08
Jun 08 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,260 275-323 285-318
Wheat Tukda 01,240 282-400 290-345
Jowar White 070 325-490 360-520
Bajra 0,055 220-280 210-255
PULSES
Gram 00,700 0,980-1,060 0,935-1,040
Udid 0,500 0,850-1,100 0,750-1,070
Moong 0,600 0,690-0,930 0,751-1,001
Tuar 1,200 0,632-0,715 0,671-0,700
Maize 010 280-310 265-300
Vaal Deshi 040 0,525-0,800 0,525-0,755
Choli 0,020 0,650-1,525 0,750-1,555
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300
Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000
Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500
Moong 5,500-5,600 5,600-5,700
Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,400-6,450
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300