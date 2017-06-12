Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 12 Jun 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,275 280-334 275-328 Wheat Tukda 01,225 290-375 294-396 Jowar White 090 250-460 290-460 Bajra 0,050 210-255 225-245 PULSES Gram 00,550 0,980-1,080 0,980-1,040 Udid 0,300 0,850-1,077 0,750-1,080 Moong 0,800 0,811-0,950 0,750-1,001 Tuar 0,960 0,625-0,705 0,626-0,703 Maize 010 270-335 260-335 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,655 0,450-0,615 Choli 0,035 0,505-1,541 0,650-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,500-5,600 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300