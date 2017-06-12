UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 12 Jun 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,275 280-334 275-328 Wheat Tukda 01,225 290-375 294-396 Jowar White 090 250-460 290-460 Bajra 0,050 210-255 225-245 PULSES Gram 00,550 0,980-1,080 0,980-1,040 Udid 0,300 0,850-1,077 0,750-1,080 Moong 0,800 0,811-0,950 0,750-1,001 Tuar 0,960 0,625-0,705 0,626-0,703 Maize 010 270-335 260-335 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,655 0,450-0,615 Choli 0,035 0,505-1,541 0,650-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,500-5,600 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,850 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,775 0,640-0,792