Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13
Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,220 282-328 280-334
Wheat Tukda 01,055 290-414 290-375
Jowar White 100 310-470 250-460
Bajra 0,045 210-245 210-255
PULSES
Gram 00,800 0,970-1,080 0,980-1,080
Udid 0,550 0,750-1,105 0,850-1,077
Moong 0,600 0,721-0,980 0,811-0,950
Tuar 0,450 0,600-0,736 0,625-0,705
Maize 012 260-320 270-335
Vaal Deshi 065 0,455-0,675 0,450-0,655
Choli 0,040 0,525-1,545 0,505-1,541
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,580-1,590
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 05,150-05,250 05,250-05,350
Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800
Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500
Moong 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300