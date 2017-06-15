Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
* Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market
yards of Saurashtra are closed against GST proposals of 5 percent tax on packed
foodgrain and pulses.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,712-0,845
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,500 680-0,965
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 644-0,927
Jamnagar 04,000 647-1,064 03,000 671-1,060
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 635-0,982
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 615-0,956
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845 0,000-0,000 0,712-0,780
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,010-1,240
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,080-1,515
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,780-0,827
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 545-645
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,895 0,885 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,520
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 638 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,902 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,912 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,620
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed