Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 16
Jun 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,227 290-345 284-330
Wheat Tukda 00,918 300-402 290-370
Jowar White 095 250-460 320-471
Bajra 0,052 245-320 215-248
PULSES
Gram 00,600 0,980-1,035 0,976-1,062
Udid 0,500 0,750-1,170 0,750-1,135
Moong 0,550 0,750-1,000 0,721-1,051
Tuar 0,775 0,630-0,716 0,627-0,716
Maize 012 280-325 265-320
Vaal Deshi 175 0,450-0,625 0,450-0,700
Choli 0,045 0,650-1,325 0,550-1,550
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 05,150-05,250 05,300-05,400
Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800
Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300
Moong 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300
Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300