Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 16 Jun 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,227 290-345 284-330 Wheat Tukda 00,918 300-402 290-370 Jowar White 095 250-460 320-471 Bajra 0,052 245-320 215-248 PULSES Gram 00,600 0,980-1,035 0,976-1,062 Udid 0,500 0,750-1,170 0,750-1,135 Moong 0,550 0,750-1,000 0,721-1,051 Tuar 0,775 0,630-0,716 0,627-0,716 Maize 012 280-325 265-320 Vaal Deshi 175 0,450-0,625 0,450-0,700 Choli 0,045 0,650-1,325 0,550-1,550 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300