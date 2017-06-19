Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 19 Jun 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 280-325 290-345 Wheat Tukda 01,400 292-400 300-402 Jowar White 090 320-450 250-460 Bajra 0,045 215-260 245-320 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,970-1,071 0,980-1,035 Udid 0,250 0,900-1,150 0,750-1,170 Moong 0,600 0,800-1,000 0,750-1,000 Tuar 0,625 0,630-0,709 0,630-0,716 Maize 010 280-320 280-325 Vaal Deshi 150 0,425-0,775 0,450-0,625 Choli 0,050 0,650-1,515 0,650-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300