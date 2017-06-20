Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 20 Jun 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,190 285-360 280-325 Wheat Tukda 01,125 290-402 292-400 Jowar White 080 280-460 320-450 Bajra 0,050 200-275 215-260 PULSES Gram 00,500 0,940-1,075 0,970-1,071 Udid 0,450 0,850-1,140 0,900-1,150 Moong 0,600 0,800-0,950 0,800-1,000 Tuar 0,725 0,625-0,714 0,630-0,709 Maize 015 260-320 280-320 Vaal Deshi 125 0,450-0,675 0,425-0,775 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,549 0,650-1,515 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,200-06,300 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300