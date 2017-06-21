Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 21 Jun 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,225 288-356 285-360 Wheat Tukda 01,075 290-395 290-402 Jowar White 090 270-480 280-460 Bajra 0,025 228-310 200-275 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,950-1,065 0,940-1,075 Udid 0,400 0,850-1,145 0,850-1,140 Moong 0,500 0,800-1,030 0,800-0,950 Tuar 0,550 0,616-0,695 0,625-0,714 Maize 015 280-318 260-320 Vaal Deshi 050 0,400-0,625 0,450-0,675 Choli 0,025 0,825-1,350 0,750-1,549 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300