Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 23 Jun 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 290-335 288-345 Wheat Tukda 00,975 294-384 312-402 Jowar White 095 275-490 280-460 Bajra 0,040 225-280 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,360 0,955-1,040 0,950-1,030 Udid 0,230 0,750-1,090 0,800-1,100 Moong 0,350 0,750-0,940 0,860-0,950 Tuar 0,450 0,616-0,689 0,600-0,700 Maize 015 235-320 240-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,500-0,650 0,450-0,625 Choli 0,025 0,675-1,375 0,750-1,780 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300