Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 27 Jun 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 288-330 290-335 Wheat Tukda 00,925 295-378 294-384 Jowar White 090 320-490 275-490 Bajra 0,035 210-275 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,230 0,935-1,076 0,955-1,040 Udid 0,150 0,840-1,110 0,750-1,090 Moong 0,125 0,740-0,870 0,750-0,940 Tuar 0,275 0,628-0,693 0,616-0,689 Maize 011 270-310 235-320 Vaal Deshi 040 0,530-0,680 0,500-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,650-1,358 0,675-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,350-05,450 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,050-5,150 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300