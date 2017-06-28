Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 28 Jun 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,165 288-333 288-330 Wheat Tukda 00,790 292-374 295-378 Jowar White 090 325-490 320-490 Bajra 0,040 215-280 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,184 0,950-1,125 0,935-1,076 Udid 0,200 0,850-1,100 0,840-1,110 Moong 0,250 0,650-1,000 0,740-0,870 Tuar 0,415 0,630-0,704 0,628-0,693 Maize 009 265-315 270-310 Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,600 0,530-0,680 Choli 0,040 0,800-1,400 0,650-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,350-05,450 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300