Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 28
Jun 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,165 288-333 288-330
Wheat Tukda 00,790 292-374 295-378
Jowar White 090 325-490 320-490
Bajra 0,040 215-280 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,184 0,950-1,125 0,935-1,076
Udid 0,200 0,850-1,100 0,840-1,110
Moong 0,250 0,650-1,000 0,740-0,870
Tuar 0,415 0,630-0,704 0,628-0,693
Maize 009 265-315 270-310
Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,600 0,530-0,680
Choli 0,040 0,800-1,400 0,650-1,358
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 05,400-05,500 05,350-05,450
Gram dal 07,000-07,100 06,900-07,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150
Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600
Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,000-06,100
Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Best 8,700-8,800
08,700-08,800
Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300