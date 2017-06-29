FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 29, 2017
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 29, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 29, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 29     
  Jun 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.               
    * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,190           290-332            288-333 
    Wheat Tukda       00,840           296-380            292-374 
    Jowar White          080           320-495            325-490 
    Bajra              0,030           220-285            215-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,150        0,940-1,090        0,950-1,125
    Udid                0,150        0,800-1,050        0,850-1,100 
    Moong               0,100        0,750-1,050        0,650-1,000 
    Tuar                0,325        0,625-0,703        0,630-0,704 
    Maize                 008          270-320            265-315  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,455-0,605        0,450-0,600   
    Choli               0,030        0,700-1,400        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,560-1,570         1,560-1,570 
    Wheat (medium)          1,725-1,750         1,725-1,750
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,480-1,490         1,480-1,490
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,400-05,500        05,400-05,500
    Gram dal               07,000-07,100       07,000-07,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,050-5,150         5,050-5,150
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,200-06,300       06,200-06,300
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.