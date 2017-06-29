Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 29, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 29 Jun 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,190 290-332 288-333 Wheat Tukda 00,840 296-380 292-374 Jowar White 080 320-495 325-490 Bajra 0,030 220-285 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,150 0,940-1,090 0,950-1,125 Udid 0,150 0,800-1,050 0,850-1,100 Moong 0,100 0,750-1,050 0,650-1,000 Tuar 0,325 0,625-0,703 0,630-0,704 Maize 008 270-320 265-315 Vaal Deshi 050 0,455-0,605 0,450-0,600 Choli 0,030 0,700-1,400 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Gram dal 07,000-07,100 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,200-06,300 Moong 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300