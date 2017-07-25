FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 25, 2017
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 25, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 25     
  Jul 25 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    * Moong and Moong Daal dropped on supply pressure.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,220           315-360            320-340 
    Wheat Tukda       00,730           318-390            320-370 
    Jowar White          080           340-530            345-525 
    Bajra              0,030           210-250            230-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,200        0,960-1,080        0,950-1,080
    Udid                0,000        0,000-0,000        0,600-0,990 
    Moong               0,400        0,670-0,890        0,751-0,920 
    Tuar                0,425        0,650-0,703        0,640-0,713 
    Maize                 012          270-325            265-325  
    Vaal Deshi            035        0,350-0,640        0,350-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,750-1,405        0,725-1,415 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,600-1,610         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,390-1,400         1,390-1,400
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,300        05,300-05,400
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,050-5,150
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   05,600-05,700       05,600-05,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

