FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 26, 2017
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Israel removes security apparatus from Al-Aqsa mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Israel removes security apparatus from Al-Aqsa mosque
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 26, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 26     
  Jul 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
    * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,240           308-362            315-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,910           317-380            318-390 
    Jowar White          072           334-520            340-530 
    Bajra              0,028           180-260            210-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,350        0,910-1,019        0,960-1,080
    Udid                0,300        0,600-1,020        0,600-0,990 
    Moong               0,100        0,700-0,970        0,670-0,890 
    Tuar                0,390        0,610-0,690        0,650-0,703 
    Maize                 009          260-320            270-325  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,375-0,650        0,350-0,640   
    Choli               0,025        0,725-1,450        0,750-1,405 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,600-1,610         1,600-1,610 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,390-1,400
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,100-05,200        05,200-05,300
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   05,400-05,500       05,600-05,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.