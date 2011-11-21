Nov 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,590 218-242 211-243
Wheat Tukda 2,880 217-256 210-258
Jowar White 380 220-300 225-305
Bajra 300 185-232 180-228
PULSES
Gram 310 587-700 590-692
Udid 800 350-750 371-718
Moong 90 600-1,000 550-950
Tuar 110 360-602 350-608
Maize 12 212-225 210-230
Vaal Deshi 70 300-518 370-530
Choli 10 680-1,140 650-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,140-1,150
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,040-1,050
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
