BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
Nov. 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,280 216-242 218-242
Wheat Tukda 2,490 215-261 217-256
Jowar White 325 216-300 220-300
Bajra 500 180-230 185-232
PULSES
Gram 230 590-733 587-700
Udid 825 391-716 350-750
Moong 150 640-950 600-1,000
Tuar 50 350-572 360-602
Maize 5 190-218 212-225
Vaal Deshi 75 340-520 300-518
Choli 12 700-1,150 680-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,170-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the start-up of its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to the end of this month, an industry source said.