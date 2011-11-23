Nov. 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday.

* * *

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.

* Tuar prices improved due to price rise in imported stocks.

* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 1,830 215-243 216-242

Wheat Tukda 2,360 215-264 215-261

Jowar White 195 215-294 216-300

Bajra 60 164-220 180-230

PULSES

Gram 240 586-700 590-733

Udid 850 396-721 391-716

Moong 125 400-1,000 640-950

Tuar 60 345-590 350-572

Maize 15 200-222 190-218

Vaal Deshi 60 325-500 340-520

Choli 14 660-1,100 700-1,150

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190

Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080

Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,425-1,450

PULSES

Gram 3,425-3,475 3,450-3,500

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350

Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600

RICE

IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750

Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Punjab Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000

Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900