BRIEF-Esaar India disapproves appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov. 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to price rise in imported stocks.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,830 215-243 216-242
Wheat Tukda 2,360 215-264 215-261
Jowar White 195 215-294 216-300
Bajra 60 164-220 180-230
PULSES
Gram 240 586-700 590-733
Udid 850 396-721 391-716
Moong 125 400-1,000 640-950
Tuar 60 345-590 350-572
Maize 15 200-222 190-218
Vaal Deshi 60 325-500 340-520
Choli 14 660-1,100 700-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,475 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: