Nov. 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday.

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal demand.

* Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply.

* Rice of Parimal quality eased due to poor retail buying.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 1,890 216-243 215-243

Wheat Tukda 2,490 216-258 215-264

Jowar White 230 200-290 215-294

Bajra 120 170-224 164-220

PULSES

Gram 225 590-700 586-700

Udid 775 386-725 396-721

Moong 250 550-1,000 400-1,000

Tuar 100 350-588 345-590

Maize 12 200-230 200-222

Vaal Deshi 65 320-540 325-500

Choli 15 700-1,160 660-1,100

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190

Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,070-1,080

Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

PULSES

Gram 3,425-3,475 3,425-3,475

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300

Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600

RICE

IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750

Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,800-1,850

Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000

Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900