Nov. 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal demand.
* Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Rice of Parimal quality eased due to poor retail buying.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,890 216-243 215-243
Wheat Tukda 2,490 216-258 215-264
Jowar White 230 200-290 215-294
Bajra 120 170-224 164-220
PULSES
Gram 225 590-700 586-700
Udid 775 386-725 396-721
Moong 250 550-1,000 400-1,000
Tuar 100 350-588 345-590
Maize 12 200-230 200-222
Vaal Deshi 65 320-540 325-500
Choli 15 700-1,160 660-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,080-1,090 1,070-1,080
Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,475 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900