Nov. 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved further due to retail buying.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,920 216-245 216-243
Wheat Tukda 2,545 215-268 216-258
Jowar White 200 180-298 200-290
Bajra 300 173-225 170-224
PULSES
Gram 310 590-705 590-700
Udid 750 386-711 386-725
Moong 300 550-975 550-1,000
Tuar 90 355-600 350-588
Maize 8 180-234 200-230
Vaal Deshi 60 300-544 320-540
Choli 10 650-1,150 700-1,160
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,080-1,090
Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,475 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900