Nov. 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday.

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Bajri prices improved further due to retail buying.

* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 1,920 216-245 216-243

Wheat Tukda 2,545 215-268 216-258

Jowar White 200 180-298 200-290

Bajra 300 173-225 170-224

PULSES

Gram 310 590-705 590-700

Udid 750 386-711 386-725

Moong 300 550-975 550-1,000

Tuar 90 355-600 350-588

Maize 8 180-234 200-230

Vaal Deshi 60 300-544 320-540

Choli 10 650-1,150 700-1,160

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190

Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,080-1,090

Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

PULSES

Gram 3,425-3,475 3,425-3,475

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300

Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600

RICE

IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750

Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800

Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950

Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900