Nov. 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,040 215-242 216-245
Wheat Tukda 2,680 215-258 215-268
Jowar White 105 184-278 180-298
Bajra 70 170-220 173-225
PULSES
Gram 292 590-711 590-705
Udid 550 396-706 386-711
Moong 95 600-950 550-975
Tuar 80 360-610 355-600
Maize 4 190-230 180-234
Vaal Deshi 80 300-545 300-544
Choli 20 660-1,190 650-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,180-1,190
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,090-1,100 1,090-1,100
Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,475 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900