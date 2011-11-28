Nov. 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday.

* * *

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals.

* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.

* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 1,980 213-241 215-242

Wheat Tukda 2,590 215-261 215-258

Jowar White 190 187-298 184-278

Bajra 500 168-228 170-220

PULSES

Gram 250 560-691 590-711

Udid 650 371-640 396-706

Moong 150 600-900 600-950

Tuar 90 350-590 360-610

Maize 10 200-230 190-230

Vaal Deshi 70 300-524 300-545

Choli 25 650-1,150 660-1,190

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170

Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,090-1,100

Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

PULSES

Gram 3,400-3,450 3,425-3,475

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300

Tuar 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550

RICE

IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750

Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800

Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950

Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900