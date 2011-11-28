Nov. 28 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,980 213-241 215-242
Wheat Tukda 2,590 215-261 215-258
Jowar White 190 187-298 184-278
Bajra 500 168-228 170-220
PULSES
Gram 250 560-691 590-711
Udid 650 371-640 396-706
Moong 150 600-900 600-950
Tuar 90 350-590 360-610
Maize 10 200-230 190-230
Vaal Deshi 70 300-524 300-545
Choli 25 650-1,150 660-1,190
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,070-1,080 1,090-1,100
Jowar 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900