Nov. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,590 213-240 214-241
Wheat Tukda 2,280 214-268 215-265
Jowar White 110 215-270 218-300
Bajra 70 168-226 170-230
PULSES
Gram 145 565-692 565-685
Udid 525 376-665 351-698
Moong 120 600-950 460-951
Tuar 80 370-612 360-610
Maize 10 210-236 200-230
Vaal Deshi 50 270-501 280-505
Choli 15 525-1,150 475-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,120-1,130
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900