Nov. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,590 213-240 214-241 Wheat Tukda 2,280 214-268 215-265 Jowar White 110 215-270 218-300 Bajra 70 168-226 170-230 PULSES Gram 145 565-692 565-685 Udid 525 376-665 351-698 Moong 120 600-950 460-951 Tuar 80 370-612 360-610 Maize 10 210-236 200-230 Vaal Deshi 50 270-501 280-505 Choli 15 525-1,150 475-1,140 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,120-1,130 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900