Dec. 2 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,980 212-242 213-240 Wheat Tukda 2,660 211-258 214-268 Jowar White 105 200-255 215-270 Bajra 50 200-250 168-226 PULSES Gram 280 550-668 565-692 Udid 550 380-702 376-665 Moong 150 600-925 600-950 Tuar 100 350-570 370-612 Maize 100 191-230 210-236 Vaal Deshi 100 400-525 270-501 Choli 15 600-1,150 525-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900