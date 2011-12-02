Dec. 2 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,980 212-242 213-240
Wheat Tukda 2,660 211-258 214-268
Jowar White 105 200-255 215-270
Bajra 50 200-250 168-226
PULSES
Gram 280 550-668 565-692
Udid 550 380-702 376-665
Moong 150 600-925 600-950
Tuar 100 350-570 370-612
Maize 100 191-230 210-236
Vaal Deshi 100 400-525 270-501
Choli 15 600-1,150 525-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900