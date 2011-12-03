Dec. 3 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,890 211-241 212-242
Wheat Tukda 2,520 211-259 211-258
Jowar White 115 190-277 200-255
Bajra 80 180-245 200-250
PULSES
Gram 110 525-650 550-668
Udid 480 391-698 380-702
Moong 130 450-925 600-925
Tuar 40 350-600 350-570
Maize 65 185-223 191-230
Vaal Deshi 50 350-450 400-525
Choli 50 600-1,100 600-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300
Tuar 29500-3,000 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900