Dec. 3 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,890 211-241 212-242 Wheat Tukda 2,520 211-259 211-258 Jowar White 115 190-277 200-255 Bajra 80 180-245 200-250 PULSES Gram 110 525-650 550-668 Udid 480 391-698 380-702 Moong 130 450-925 600-925 Tuar 40 350-600 350-570 Maize 65 185-223 191-230 Vaal Deshi 50 350-450 400-525 Choli 50 600-1,100 600-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Tuar 29500-3,000 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900