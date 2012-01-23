Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,430 226-258 232-258 Wheat Tukda 1,800 228-263 234-264 Jowar White 255 280-355 270-406 Bajra 240 185-235 190-240 PULSES Gram 269 514-692 540-643 Udid 320 400-675 470-690 Moong 175 550-850 550-850 Tuar 255 450-812 445-824 Maize 10 180-250 180-255 Vaal Deshi 25 390-421 380-456 Choli --9 650-1,050 630-975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,650-1,675 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 5,900-6,000 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300