Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,100 227-255 226-258 Wheat Tukda 1,400 230-260 228-263 Jowar White 200 325-400 280-355 Bajra 150 180-260 185-235 PULSES Gram 150 500-750 514-692 Udid 325 451-676 400-675 Moong 50 500-850 550-850 Tuar 165 490-800 450-812 Maize 11 211-261 180-250 Vaal Deshi 100 400-0,500 390-421 Choli 15 600-1,000 650-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,140-1,150 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300