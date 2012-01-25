Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,125 226-254 227-255
Wheat Tukda 1,550 228-261 230-260
Jowar White 240 300-380 325-400
Bajra 200 185-240 180-260
PULSES
Gram 108 500-736 500-750
Udid 425 421-693 451-676
Moong 125 500-950 500-850
Tuar 175 495-815 490-800
Maize 10 190-255 211-261
Vaal Deshi 60 426-490 400-500
Choli 10 650-990 600-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,170-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,575 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,000-6,100
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300