BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying interest from flour mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,300 226-258 226-254 Wheat Tukda 1,500 229-262 228-261 Jowar White 260 298-355 300-380 Bajra 210 188-235 185-240 PULSES Gram 100 515-745 500-736 Udid 425 440-656 421-693 Moong 300 600-950 500-950 Tuar 125 451-796 495-815 Maize --9 195-260 190-255 Vaal Deshi 55 415-480 426-490 Choli --8 660-980 650-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,575 1,525-1,575 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)