Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying interest from flour mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,300 226-258 226-254 Wheat Tukda 1,500 229-262 228-261 Jowar White 260 298-355 300-380 Bajra 210 188-235 185-240 PULSES Gram 100 515-745 500-736 Udid 425 440-656 421-693 Moong 300 600-950 500-950 Tuar 125 451-796 495-815 Maize --9 195-260 190-255 Vaal Deshi 55 415-480 426-490 Choli --8 660-980 650-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,575 1,525-1,575 Bajra 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300