Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand.
* Jowar prices moved up due to short supply.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,050 225-254 226-258
Wheat Tukda 1,300 228-260 229-262
Jowar White 250 295-415 298-355
Bajra 190 190-240 188-235
PULSES
Gram 354 500-700 515-745
Udid 160 425-0,650 440-0,656
Moong 250 600-0,925 600-0,950
Tuar 20 471-775 451-796
Maize --8 192-255 195-260
Vaal Deshi 30 410-0,477 415-0,480
Choli 15 665-0,990 660-0,980
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,575 1,525-1,575
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,160-1,170
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,600-1,650
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300