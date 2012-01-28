Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand. * Jowar prices moved up due to short supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,050 225-254 226-258 Wheat Tukda 1,300 228-260 229-262 Jowar White 250 295-415 298-355 Bajra 190 190-240 188-235 PULSES Gram 354 500-700 515-745 Udid 160 425-0,650 440-0,656 Moong 250 600-0,925 600-0,950 Tuar 20 471-775 451-796 Maize --8 192-255 195-260 Vaal Deshi 30 410-0,477 415-0,480 Choli 15 665-0,990 660-0,980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,525-1,575 1,525-1,575 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,160-1,170 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300