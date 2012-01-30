Jan. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Jowar prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1100 227-256 225-254
Wheat Tukda 1250 229-262 228-260
Jowar White 210 290-390 295-415
Bajra 180 188-235 190-240
PULSES
Gram 197 524-716 500-700
Udid 195 441-642 425-650
Moong 100 550-880 600-925
Tuar 60 465-791 471-775
Maize --- ---- 192-255
Vaal Deshi 55 400-500 410-477
Choli --- ---- 665-990
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1210-1220 1220-1230
Wheat (medium) 1400-1425 1400-1425
Wheat (superior best) 1500-1525 1525-1575
Bajra 1170-1180 1170-1180
Jowar 1900-1950 1800-1850
PULSES
Gram 3300-3350 3300-3350
Gram dal 4100-4150 4100-4150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3200-3250 3200-3250
Tuar 3200-3250 3250-3300
Tuardal 6200-6300 6200-6300
Moong 4600-4650 4600-4650
Moongdal 5400-5500 5400-5500
Udid 3200-3250 3200-3250
RICE
IR-8 1850-1900 1850-1900
Parimal 1900-1950 1900-1950
Punjab Parimal 2050-2100 2050-2100
Basmati Medium 3300-3400 3300-3400
Basmati Best 5200-5300 5200-5300