Jan. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Jowar prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1100 227-256 225-254 Wheat Tukda 1250 229-262 228-260 Jowar White 210 290-390 295-415 Bajra 180 188-235 190-240 PULSES Gram 197 524-716 500-700 Udid 195 441-642 425-650 Moong 100 550-880 600-925 Tuar 60 465-791 471-775 Maize --- ---- 192-255 Vaal Deshi 55 400-500 410-477 Choli --- ---- 665-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1210-1220 1220-1230 Wheat (medium) 1400-1425 1400-1425 Wheat (superior best) 1500-1525 1525-1575 Bajra 1170-1180 1170-1180 Jowar 1900-1950 1800-1850 PULSES Gram 3300-3350 3300-3350 Gram dal 4100-4150 4100-4150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3200-3250 3200-3250 Tuar 3200-3250 3250-3300 Tuardal 6200-6300 6200-6300 Moong 4600-4650 4600-4650 Moongdal 5400-5500 5400-5500 Udid 3200-3250 3200-3250 RICE IR-8 1850-1900 1850-1900 Parimal 1900-1950 1900-1950 Punjab Parimal 2050-2100 2050-2100 Basmati Medium 3300-3400 3300-3400 Basmati Best 5200-5300 5200-5300