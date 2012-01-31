Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,950 227-251 227-256 Wheat Tukda 1,200 229-256 229-262 Jowar White 240 285-375 290-390 Bajra 200 185-230 188-235 PULSES Gram 265 500-775 524-716 Udid 160 450-667 441-642 Moong 060 600-900 550-880 Tuar 120 471-790 465-791 Maize 10 193-250 192-255 Vaal Deshi 50 395-500 400-500 Choli 10 660-985 665-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
