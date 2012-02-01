Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,800 228-251 227-251
Wheat Tukda --,900 230-256 229-256
Jowar White 50 360-410 285-375
Bajra 180 170-235 185-230
PULSES
Gram 388 510-752 500-775
Udid 205 480-656 450-667
Moong 150 500-900 600-900
Tuar 185 560-780 471-790
Maize 70 230-250 193-250
Vaal Deshi --2 411-550 395-500
Choli --8 490-1,100 660-985
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300