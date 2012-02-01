Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,800 228-251 227-251 Wheat Tukda --,900 230-256 229-256 Jowar White 50 360-410 285-375 Bajra 180 170-235 185-230 PULSES Gram 388 510-752 500-775 Udid 205 480-656 450-667 Moong 150 500-900 600-900 Tuar 185 560-780 471-790 Maize 70 230-250 193-250 Vaal Deshi --2 411-550 395-500 Choli --8 490-1,100 660-985 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300