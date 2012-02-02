Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,100 228-252 228-251
Wheat Tukda 1,250 229-256 230-256
Jowar White 30 301-386 360-410
Bajra 90 165-230 170-235
PULSES
Gram 80 621-712 510-752
Udid 325 460-658 480-656
Moong 120 500-915 500-900
Tuar 225 490-770 560-780
Maize 50 180-260 230-250
Vaal Deshi 72 350-410 411-550
Choli --- ---- 490-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,200-6,300
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300