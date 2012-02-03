Feb. 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. * Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 700 227-251 228-252 Wheat Tukda 950 229-255 229-256 Jowar White 45 270-380 301-386 Bajra 80 180-235 165-230 PULSES Gram 95 620-715 621-712 Udid 325 455-670 460-658 Moong 150 600-850 500-915 Tuar 150 510-788 490-770 Maize 40 235-250 180-260 Vaal Deshi 35 380-426 350-410 Choli 10 675-1,078 490-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300