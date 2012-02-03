Feb. 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
* Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 700 227-251 228-252
Wheat Tukda 950 229-255 229-256
Jowar White 45 270-380 301-386
Bajra 80 180-235 165-230
PULSES
Gram 95 620-715 621-712
Udid 325 455-670 460-658
Moong 150 600-850 500-915
Tuar 150 510-788 490-770
Maize 40 235-250 180-260
Vaal Deshi 35 380-426 350-410
Choli 10 675-1,078 490-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300