Feb. 4 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 850 225-250 227-251 Wheat Tukda 900 227-256 229-255 Jowar White 25 225-395 270-380 Bajra 45 185-225 180-235 PULSES Gram 146 650-712 620-715 Udid 225 460-645 455-670 Moong 30 500-850 600-850 Tuar 210 445-751 510-788 Maize 30 225-240 235-250 Vaal Deshi 30 456-585 380-426 Choli 18 670-900 675-1,078 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,170-1,180 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500