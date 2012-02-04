Feb. 4 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up further due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 850 225-250 227-251
Wheat Tukda 900 227-256 229-255
Jowar White 25 225-395 270-380
Bajra 45 185-225 180-235
PULSES
Gram 146 650-712 620-715
Udid 225 460-645 455-670
Moong 30 500-850 600-850
Tuar 210 445-751 510-788
Maize 30 225-240 235-250
Vaal Deshi 30 456-585 380-426
Choli 18 670-900 675-1,078
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,170-1,180
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 3,375-3,425 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500