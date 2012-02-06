Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,500 227-255 225-250 Wheat Tukda 1,200 230-262 227-256 Jowar White 190 275-410 225-395 Bajra 125 180-250 185-225 PULSES Gram 350 624-725 650-712 Udid 280 510-672 460-645 Moong 150 500-850 500-850 Tuar 180 450-745 445-751 Maize --7 220-250 225-240 Vaal Deshi 55 325-0,525 456-585 Choli 25 800-1,050 670-900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500