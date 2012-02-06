Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,500 227-255 225-250
Wheat Tukda 1,200 230-262 227-256
Jowar White 190 275-410 225-395
Bajra 125 180-250 185-225
PULSES
Gram 350 624-725 650-712
Udid 280 510-672 460-645
Moong 150 500-850 500-850
Tuar 180 450-745 445-751
Maize --7 220-250 225-240
Vaal Deshi 55 325-0,525 456-585
Choli 25 800-1,050 670-900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500