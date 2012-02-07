Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to short supply.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,950 227-251 227-256
Wheat Tukda 1,200 229-256 229-262
Jowar White 240 285-375 290-390
Bajra 200 185-230 188-235
PULSES
Gram 265 500-775 524-716
Udid 160 450-667 441-642
Moong 060 600-900 550-880
Tuar 120 471-790 465-791
Maize 10 193-250 192-255
Vaal Deshi 50 395-500 400-500
Choli 10 660-985 665-990
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300