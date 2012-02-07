Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,950 227-251 227-256 Wheat Tukda 1,200 229-256 229-262 Jowar White 240 285-375 290-390 Bajra 200 185-230 188-235 PULSES Gram 265 500-775 524-716 Udid 160 450-667 441-642 Moong 060 600-900 550-880 Tuar 120 471-790 465-791 Maize 10 193-250 192-255 Vaal Deshi 50 395-500 400-500 Choli 10 660-985 665-990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300