Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,100 227-254 226-249 Wheat Tukda 1,050 229-260 225-258 Jowar White 250 250-400 240-405 Bajra 225 180-240 175-245 PULSES Gram 137 590-726 548-724 Udid 280 470-650 465-640 Moong 075 500-850 500-850 Tuar 100 511-710 421-731 Maize --5 210-245 211-245 Vaal Deshi 40 320-505 320-531 Choli 15 850-1,020 820-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500