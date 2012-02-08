Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,100 227-254 226-249
Wheat Tukda 1,050 229-260 225-258
Jowar White 250 250-400 240-405
Bajra 225 180-240 175-245
PULSES
Gram 137 590-726 548-724
Udid 280 470-650 465-640
Moong 075 500-850 500-850
Tuar 100 511-710 421-731
Maize --5 210-245 211-245
Vaal Deshi 40 320-505 320-531
Choli 15 850-1,020 820-1,040
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,450 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,375-3,425
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250
Tuardal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500