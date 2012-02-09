Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,815 226-252 227-254 Wheat Tukda --,960 228-260 229-260 Jowar White 170 235-415 250-400 Bajra 0 ----0 180-240 PULSES Gram 381 630-716 590-726 Udid 395 460-680 470-650 Moong 100 550-850 500-850 Tuar 165 512-741 511-710 Maize 10 217-250 210-245 Vaal Deshi 30 315-520 320-505 Choli 17 825-1,070 850-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,475 1,400-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 6,000-6,100 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,300-3,350 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500