Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Rice of Basmati quality eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,720 224-249 226-252 Wheat Tukda --,850 226-258 228-260 Jowar White 215 230-410 235-415 Bajra 150 185-250 180-240 PULSES Gram 200 630-730 630-716 Udid 170 460-,640 460-,680 Moong 40 500-,820 550-,850 Tuar 150 400-750 512-741 Maize 15 220-255 217-250 Vaal Deshi 40 320-500 315-,520 Choli 20 800-1,080 825-1,070 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500