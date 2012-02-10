Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Rice of Basmati quality eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,720 224-249 226-252 Wheat Tukda --,850 226-258 228-260 Jowar White 215 230-410 235-415 Bajra 150 185-250 180-240 PULSES Gram 200 630-730 630-716 Udid 170 460-,640 460-,680 Moong 40 500-,820 550-,850 Tuar 150 400-750 512-741 Maize 15 220-255 217-250 Vaal Deshi 40 320-500 315-,520 Choli 20 800-1,080 825-1,070 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0