Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Rajkot market remained closed today on account of religious function. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan -- 0 224-249 Wheat Tukda -- ---- 226-258 Jowar White --- ---- 230-410 Bajra 0 ---- 185-250 PULSES Gram 0 ---- 630-730 Udid 0 - 460-640 Moong 0 0 500-820 Tuar 0 ---- 400-750 Maize --- ---- 220-255 Vaal Deshi --- - 320-500 Choli --- - 800-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,450-3,475 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300