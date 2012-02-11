Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Rajkot market remained closed today on account of religious function.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan -- 0 224-249
Wheat Tukda -- ---- 226-258
Jowar White --- ---- 230-410
Bajra 0 ---- 185-250
PULSES
Gram 0 ---- 630-730
Udid 0 - 460-640
Moong 0 0 500-820
Tuar 0 ---- 400-750
Maize --- ---- 220-255
Vaal Deshi --- - 320-500
Choli --- - 800-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,500 3,450-3,475
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300